The Orleans District Attorney’s Office recently filed a home invasion charge against a man accused of attacking a police sergeant and the sergeant’s girlfriend inside the couple’s Lakeview home this summer.
While the DA’s Office declined to pursue any state charges against Sgt. Danny McMullen, a homicide investigator, for using violence to defend himself from his neighbor, the policeman is still facing a municipal battery citation issued to him by his agency’s internal affairs division. That sets up a peculiar legal situation that has left his attorney vexed.
“I am glad the DA’s Office handled this matter in the manner that the law and the evidence shows,” said McMullen’s attorney, Eric Hessler, who has contended that his client resorted to justifiable force to defend himself and his girlfriend from a 51-year-old man named Jeffrey Morrow. “The handling of this matter was improper, and the decisions made on who was culpable by the (police’s) Public Integrity Bureau show an improper investigation.”
McMullen; his girlfriend, Tammy Battalio; and Hessler have all filed complaints against PIB, accusing the division that handles investigations into NOPD’s own officers of botching its probe into the case, the attorney said.
Hessler said it is clear under state law that any force used by people defending themselves or others from a home invasion is presumed to be justified. Hessler also said he is optimistic the City Attorney’s Office, which prosecutes cases in Municipal Court, will ultimately refuse to pursue a case against McMullen.
But that office said this week it considers the matter unresolved.
Home invasion is not a minor charge. Anyone convicted of that charge would face between one and 30 years in prison.
An initial NOPD report says McMullen, 50, called police to his home about 4:45 p.m. July 22, a Sunday, and described being beaten by an assailant who was still there.
The report contained only the version of events from Morrow, who claimed he had only recently met McMullen and had gone over to clear up a misunderstanding from their first meeting. Morrow claimed McMullen knocked a cellphone, wallet and keys out of Morrow’s hand after answering the door, and Morrow said he pushed past McMullen into the home to pick them up, according to the report.
Morrow said his shirt was then ripped by McMullen, prompting Morrow to punch McMullen. According to Morrow, Battalio then rushed up as if she were going to kick him, the report said.
In an interview in early August, Battalio told a much different story. She said Morrow hit McMullen twice and pushed his way in after being told to leave. McMullen was falling when he grabbed Morrow’s shirt, ripping it, Battalio said.
Battalio said Morrow, after hitting McMullen on the ground, then punched her in the head and tossed her into a wall twice before the tussle was broken up. Both men received Municipal Court summonses accusing them of battery days later.
DA’s Office spokesman Ken Daley said his agency’s prosecutors filed a home invasion charge against Morrow on Sept. 20 after finding “no indication of a crime committed by the victims.”
NOPD declined to comment on the case. McMullen has spent 27 years with the agency and investigates cold homicide cases.
Morrow's arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 10.