New Orleans police investigated seven robberies reported between Wednesday morning and early Thursday.
About 10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Ridgeway Boulevard in New Orleans East, a man broke into the home of a 32-year-old woman, argued with her, slammed her to the ground on her back, and stole her purse before fleeing, police said.
About 1:40 p.m. at the corner of Pleasure and Hamburg streets on the edge of the St. Bernard neighborhood, a man in his 20s wearing a gray Chicago Bulls hooded sweatshirt and wielding a pistol stole an Apple watch and a black backpack from three men, two of whom were 23 and one whom was 24, police said.
About 4:40 p.m. in the 7000 block of Crowder in New Orleans East, a man wielding a gun stole money at gunpoint from a registered being manned by two clerks at a Chevron gasoline station in the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard, police said.
About 7:05 p.m. at the corner of Basin and Conti streets just outside Treme, a 56-year-old man was punched and robbed of his wallet, police said.
About 7:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Central City, a 36-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by another man who fled on a scooter, police said.
About 12:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Burgundy Street in the French Quarter, a 38-year-old woman surrendered cash to a man wielding a hammer as well as a woman accompanying him, police said. The victim later saw the victims on Bourbon Street and notified officers, who said they arrested D’Angelo Powell, 20, and Flora Holmes, 18, as suspects in the case.
About 12:50 a.m. in the 800 block of St. Louis Street, a 54-year-old man was punched in the face and robbed of cash as well as a debit card by an unknown person, police said.