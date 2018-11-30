A Honduran pro soccer team’s president whose business has offices in New Orleans pleaded guilty Friday to illegally scheming to raise the cost of shipping cargo to and from the United States.

Roberto Dip and one of his employees, a Kenner man named Jason Handal, entered their pleas during an afternoon hearing in Miami’s federal courthouse.

Dip, through his attorney Joel Denaro, successfully requested that he be allowed to post a cash bond of $150,000 and await his sentencing out of federal custody. Handal had been previously released on bond, and his lawyer – William Barzee – as well as Denaro said they are hopeful that both of their clients will ultimately receive a sentence of probation allowing them to stay out of prison.

A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set. Records filed in court noted that sentencing guidelines for Dip were between 18 months’ and two years’ imprisonment, though those are recommendations to which the judge presiding over the case does not have to adhere.

Handal’s sentencing guidelines were below Dip’s, said Denaro and Barzee, who didn’t elaborate.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. Documents noted that they had struck deals with Dip and Handal to secure their guilty pleas, but the terms of those agreements weren’t immediately available to The Advocate.

Dip, a legal U.S. resident who owns a shipping company with offices in the New Orleans area, was a city councilman in La Ceiba, Honduras, when he was arrested this summer. He was also the top official of a La Ceiba-based team competing in Honduras’ first division soccer league, Club Deportivo y Social Vida.

The feds allege Dip and leaders of other shipping companies gathered in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, in the spring of 2014 to craft an agreement raising the prices for their U.S.-based customers to ship cargo to Honduras and other places.

Federal law prohibits such deals, which the U.S. government considers as harmful for consumers. Yet the feds said Dip, Handal and others stayed in touch through emails proving they implemented the agreement, with one message calling for the companies to end nonsensical “price wars” among themselves.

Another email suggested Dip knew the arrangement was illegal and warned employees against leaving an evidentiary trail.

“Antitrust laws … penalize businesses that collude to fix prices of a product or service,” Dip allegedly said in that email. “So nothing appears in writing.”

Another email implicating Handal showed the prices set by the deal remained in effect until at least the spring of 2015, at the time preserving “the same level of competition” to which they had grown accustomed.

The emails as well as audio recordings eventually ended up in the hands of an FBI agent in New Orleans. That agent obtained a warrant to capture both Dip and Handal as the FBI conducted a wider investigation into “collusive agreements” among companies dealing in cargo shipments between Honduras and the U.S.

It doesn’t appear that complete details about that probe have been released.

Dip and Handal were arrested in June in Miami, where Dip’s company has offices. Prosecutors then charged them in a four-page bill of information last month and transferred the case from New Orleans' federal courthouse to Miami's, setting the stage for Friday’s hearing.

At the hearing, Dip was warned he could be ordered to pay restitution as well as face deportation, depending on what the judge decides after reviewing a pre-sentencing investigation that will be completed in the coming weeks.

Court records spelled out how, if granted bail, Dip would live under home confinement with his wife and three children in south Florida while also surrendering his passport.

“We’re thrilled that Mr. Dip is out and will be able to go home to spend the holidays with his family,” Denaro, Barzee and their co-counsel Asela Lopez said in a statement.

In Dip’s absence, CDS Vida is in third-to-last place in Honduras’ 10-team Liga Nacional.

