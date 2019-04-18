A 65-year-old man on Thursday pleaded guilty to raping two young boys at a home in New Orleans East, according to District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s Office.
Wallace Burton, 65, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree rape and received a 20-year prison sentence as a second-time felony offender as part of a deal with prosecutors, the D.A.’s Office said in a statement. The Central City man had initially been charged with first-degree rape and would’ve faced mandatory life imprisonment if convicted at trial, but the plea nullifies the need for the victims to testify at a trial.
Police have previously said the victims’ mother invited Burton to visit them on Sept. 2, 2016. He had been convicted in 1994 of child molestation and was on the state’s sex offender registry at the time.
Burton abused the woman’s sons, who were 9 and 7 at the time, in a bathroom before their mother awoke and confronted Burton, the D.A’s Office said.
Burton tried to claim he was teaching the boys to shave, but the children later disclosed that he assaulted them in individual forensic interviews at Children’s Hospital. They also told their mother that Burton had threatened them with “trouble” if they reported him.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Benjamin Jefferson, 26, was booked Wednesday on allegations that he robbed a cashier at the Backyard Bar and Grill in the 1300 block of East St. Bernard Highway in Chalmette four days earlier, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office said investigators used eyewitness statements and video surveillance to identify Jefferson, who was captured at his home in the 3500 block of Chalona Drive in Chalmette. He remained behind bars Thursday in lieu of a $500,000 bond, the Sheriff’s Office said.
• Jeremika Randall, 28, is wanted on allegations that she twice hit a person’s head with a tire iron during an argument about car keys in the 12000 block of the Interstate 10 Service Road in New Orleans East about 3:50 a.m. Thursday, police said. Randall is wanted on a count aggravated battery. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
• Jerrell Encalade, 35, of Boothville in Plaquemines Parish, pleaded guilty in New Orleans’ federal courthouse to a count of plotting to deal cocaine, U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office said Thursday. He faces years in prison as well as millions in fines at a sentencing hearing tentatively set for July 10 in front of U.S. District Judge Martin L.C. Feldman.
• A man was shot in the 3100 block of Broadway Street on the edge of Gert Town was shot by another man being driven by a woman in a car about 1 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. The victim, who turns 30 on Friday, was shot multiple times in the torso. His condition wasn’t immediately available.
• Dreaon Harvey, 24, is accused of checking a girl out from class at an unspecified school and then demanding money from her mother about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. Harvey allegedly also threatened to harm the mother and a friend before returning the child to her mother and surrendering to police.
The case was classified as an aggravated kidnapping, and the location associated with it was listed as being in the 13900 block of Curran Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.