At least three people were robbed at gunpoint and another four were victims of simple robberies, some involving physical violence, between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The string of robberies began in the Warehouse District on Tuesday evening about 4:15 p.m., NOPD said, when a 16-year-old was in the 700 block of Baronne Street.
Police said the teen was talking on the phone when a man turned the corner and punched him in the face. The victim fell to the ground, and a woman approached and kept punching him, NOPD said, before both suspects fled.
Police said another simple robbery was reported at about 6:30 p.m., when a 13-year-old boy ran up behind a 47-year-old man in the 7th Ward and snatched his phone.
The incident happened at A. P. Tureaud Avenue and N. Prieur Street, police said, and the juvenile was later arrested at N. Prieur and Pauger streets.
Later in the evening, another simple robbery was reported in the 1100 block of L.B. Landry Avenue, in Algiers, when another 16-year-old was walking from the bus stop and was approached by two men.
One suspect grabbed the victim's arm, while the other suspect removed the victim's wallet from his pocket, and both fled southbound on L.B. Landry Avenue, police said. The incident was reported about 8:30 p.m.
The first armed robbery happened in Central City about 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday night, police said, when a 34-year-old man was approached by two men with guns while sitting outside in the 3400 block of S. Liberty Street.
The men demanded his property, and fled with his cell phone and car key after he complied, police said.
Then, just before 1 a.m., the fourth simple robbery happened during a drug deal gone awry in New Orleans East, NOPD said.
In that incident, a 24-year-old man nicknamed "Blac" went to an ATM with the victim, a 58-year-old woman, to get money to pay for drugs, police said.
The woman then paid "Blac" a portion of the cash and both returned to her home in the 6000 block of Downman Road, police said, where the suspect reached in her pocket and took the rest of the cash before fleeing.
Afterward, police said another armed robbery happened in the 6200 block of Wales Street in New Orleans East at about 6:45 a.m., but didn't have any further details about the crime, the victim or the suspect.
The last armed robbery was reported about 6:45 a.m. in Lakeview, New Orleans Police said, when two males held up a 38-year-old man.
The victim was walking on Robert E. Lee and Pasteur boulevards when he was approached by the men in a gray four-door vehicle, police said. One of the subjects pulled out a black revolver, and demanded the victim's wallet and shoes before fleeing.