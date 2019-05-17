The man killed in a gun battle with police at a New Orleans East apartment complex on Friday morning was 40-year-old Donald Davis Jr., according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation.

Records show Davis, a father, lived in a three-story building at the complex in the 6800 block of Parc Brittany Boulevard where he was fatally shot in a clash with multiple officers who patrol the area.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has not confirmed Davis is the man who was killed during the melee in question.

According to New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, officers were responding to a call of an aggravated assault at the complex when they encountered a man wielding a gun.

There was an exchange of gunfire between the man and the officers in a parking lot outside a one-story complex office building.

The officers weren’t hit, but the man was mortally wounded, Ferguson said. Investigators recovered the man’s gun, Ferguson said.

Ferguson has stopped short of saying whether the slain man or the officers fired first. But multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation said NOPD believes the officers only shot after they were fired upon.

The officers involved activated their body-worn cameras before the shootout, Ferguson said. Internal investigators were in the process of reviewing that footage Friday, according to officials.

A resident and maintenance worker at the complex said they understood the man killed by police may have gone to the leasing office with a gun and threatened to shoot someone there, possibly after a key of his broke.

Under Louisiana law, threatening to shoot someone qualifies as an aggravated assault.

The man left the office but later returned, still wielding a gun. By that point, someone had summoned police to the complex, and officers responding to that 911 call came across the man.

Both the resident and maintenance worker – who declined to give their names – described seeing the man acting angry and agitated. The resident described seeing the gun battle.

“When the (police) saw him, he started shooting, and they shot back,” the resident said. “He screamed and everything.”

Ferguson hasn’t commented on that version of events.