A Terrytown man who fled the United States after allegedly being involved in a September 8 homicide has been arrested, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said Saturday night.

Saleh Omar, 40, has been arrested on a count of second degree murder, Lopinto said. Another suspect, 17-year-old Yazan Omar, was arrested September 8 also on a count of second degree murder.

Officials said Omar fled the U.S. after a 29-year-old man was found suffering from blunt force trauma in at 93 Terry Parkway in Terrytown September 7 around 3 p.m. The man later died at an area hospital.

Omar was arrested in Panama City, Panama and extradited to Miami, Florida where he is awaiting further extradition to Jefferson Parish.

"I could not be prouder of the work put in by our detectives and our partners in federal law enforcement," Lopinto said. "This individual tried his very best to evade justice, but a concerted effort between local and federal authorities stopped that from happening. I would like to personally thank the men and women of the US Marshals Service and other federal agencies for their assistance in bringing the beginning of a sense of closure for the victim’s family and friends.”