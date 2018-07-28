Ten total people were shot, including three fatally, on South Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans on Saturday in another instance of gun violence for a city plagued by violent crime.
Below is a list of notable shootings in New Orleans in the last five-plus years.
MOTHER'S DAY 2013
Nineteen people were injured as bullets were sprayed into a Mother's Day second line. New Orleans writer and cultural advocate Deborah Cotton died in May 2017, succumbing to injuries she suffered in the shooting. She's the only victim who died as a result of the shooting.
BOURBON STREET 2014
In June 2014, gunmen firing into a crowd early hit 10 people on Bourbon Street. One of the victims, 21-year-old nursing student Brittany Thomas from Hammond who was out for a night on the town, was killed.
BUNNY FRIEND PARK 2015
Rival gang members fired wildly into a huge crowd at Bunny Friend Park in the Upper 9th Ward, wounding 17 people, including a 10-year-old boy and one victim who may never walk again, in November 2015. No one was killed. Almost all were simply trying to enjoy a DJ set, according to police. At the time, New Orleans Mayor Mayor Mitch Landrieu decried “this brazen act of violence, an act that I think is akin to domestic terrorism.”
BOURBON STREET 2016
An argument between two visitors to New Orleans sparked a gunfight on Bourbon Street, leaving young Baton Rouge artist Demontris Toliver dead and nine others injured.
SOUTH CLAIBORNE AVENUE, 2018
Ten people were shot, including three fatally, in a shooting near South Claiborne and Louisiana avenues on Saturday night.