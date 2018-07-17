Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a shooting in River Ridge early Tuesday.
The attack in the 11100 block of Newton Street left a woman with non-life threatening wounds, the Sheriff’s Office said. The agency alerted the public to the case about 12:05 a.m. Tuesday.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Peggy Sue’s Bar in the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue in Marrero was robbed at gunpoint overnight Monday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. There were no life-threatening injuries during the incident, according to investigators, who issued an alert about the case just after midnight early Tuesday.
• A 29-year-old man was stabbed by a woman with whom he was arguing in the 2200 block of Port Street in the St. Claude area about 8:30 a.m. Monday, New Orleans police said. The man drove himself to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
• About 12:20 p.m. Monday at the corner of Socrates Street and Lauradale Drive in Algiers, a woman reported being raped by two men she did not know, New Orleans police said.
• A 26-year-old man had a laptop snatched away and stolen from him by another man he had agreed to meet to sell the computer to him about 3 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Sixth Street in Central City, New Orleans police said.
• About 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Algiers, a man hit a 21-year-old woman with a car after she had been chased out her home by another man, who was her boyfriend and had barged into her place, New Orleans police said.
• Two men were arrested over the weekend in connection with the stabbing of a third man who was in a wheelchair on the edge of the Iberville neighborhood a couple of months ago.
Levon Massey, 39, and David Algere, 58, are facing counts of attempted second-degree murder, simple battery and armed robbery following their arrests on Sunday, records show.
The attack to which Massey and Algere were linked was reported about 2 a.m. May 20 in the 100 block of North Claiborne Avenue. Police said a 41-year-old man in a wheelchair was being pushed by a friend when another man yelled at the victim. The victim was then thrown to the ground by the man yelling at him and stabbed, police said. The victim’s friend pushed him to a local hospital, police said.
• The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance Monday in locating Dariyan J. Harris, 26, of Marrero, who is wanted on counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Two victims were shot multiple times June 19 in the 6200 block of Sixth Avenue in Marrero. One died and one survived. Detectives said they identified Harris as a co-conspirator.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ed Manix of the JPSO Homicide Section at (504) 364-5320 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
• New Orleans police on Tuesday released a surveillance camera image of two men suspected of robbing another man’s glasses and wallet about 1:40 a.m. July 4 at the corner of Royal Street and Pirates Alley in the French Quarter.
Police said the victim’s belongings were taken after one of his attackers grabbed him from behind in a choke hold, from which the victim was able to break free.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.