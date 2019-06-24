A federal judge in New Orleans last week denied a bid to erase the conviction of a man who died following his sentencing in a racially motivated attack shortly after Hurricane Katrina.

The attorney for Roland Bourgeois had argued that the case against her client should essentially be wiped out because he died just five days after his Feb. 14 sentencing.

That was before a written judgment outlining the punishment against Bourgeois, 55, could be entered into the public record or he could file an appeal, Valerie Welz Jusselin of the federal public defender’s office contended.

However, U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon ruled June 19 that the arcane legal principle in question — abatement “ab initio,” meaning from the beginning — did not apply in Bourgeois’ case due to his “comprehensive, sworn admission of guilt” and his waiver of appeal rights.

Bourgeois pleaded guilty in October to unjustifiably using a shotgun to prevent Donnell Herrington, Marcel Alexander and Chris Collins from walking on a public street in Algiers Point, based on their race, just days after New Orleans was inundated during Katrina in 2005.

Herrington, Alexander and Collins were walking to an evacuation point when Bourgeois fired on them. A bloodied baseball cap fell from the head of Herrington, who was hit in the neck and back; and Bourgeois admitted to later displaying it like a trophy.

Bourgeois received a 10-year prison sentence before dying in a local jail from severe liver disease on Feb. 19.

The feds didn’t charge Bourgeois until 2010. Undisclosed medical and mental health problems led to the lengthy delays in the case.

The rationale for abatement is that it is unjust for convictions that were never tested by an appellate process to stand forever. It’s been invoked to some success in cases involving defendants who didn’t plead guilty, were convicted and then died before the appeals process could play out.

One case was that of former Enron CEO Kenneth Lay, who died before he was sentenced for his 2006 conviction of fraud related to his firm’s collapse. His estate successfully pushed for his conviction to be tossed, preventing the government from seizing $44 million that prosecutors said he illicitly gained.

In another case, a judge threw out the murder conviction of ex-New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, who hanged himself in a Massachusetts prison with his appeal pending shortly after being acquitted in a separate double killing.

Many believed that would allow Hernandez’s family to collect millions of dollars that the Patriots had declined to pay him following his arrest. But Massachusetts’ highest court ultimately reinstated Hernandez’s conviction and struck down the concept of abatement in that state on March 13, saying the principle had become outdated.

Jusselin that same day filed a motion urging Lemmon to nullify Bourgeois’ conviction. Federal prosecutors vehemently opposed the request, portraying it as little more than an attempt to burnish the memory of a man who had confessed in court to calling one gravely wounded victim a slur against African-Americans.

In rejecting Jusselin’s request, Lemmon also noted that Bourgeois knowingly and voluntarily admitted in front of her that he had shot at his victims because, in his words, they were “darker than a brown paper bag.”

“There is no possibility that, in failing to abate Bourgeois’ conviction, a wrongfully convicted man would stand convicted,” Lemmon wrote.