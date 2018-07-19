A sergeant with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office had expressed suicidal thoughts and was dealing with a crumbling marriage and financial strife before he was found with a gunshot would to the head last month, according to new court documents filed Thursday on behalf of his wife, who is accused of killing him.

The documents assert that Shantel Parria-Smith told her husband, Sgt. Troy Smith, that she was leaving the marriage and that money problems were so bad the couple had to declare bankruptcy.

It also says that Smith sent text messages to a friend in which he mentioned “ending it all” and pondering going to work without his bulletproof vest so that “whatever happens happens.”

The documents argue that the available evidence points to suicide rather than murder, as the Sheriff’s Office claimed in arresting Parria-Smith last week.

The 35-year-old woman has been in jail since her arrest July 11. In the new documents Thursday, her lawyer, Leo Palazzo, asks a magistrate commissioner at 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna to reduce her $500,000 bail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Parria-Smith called 911 on June 17 to report that her husband had fired a bullet into his head at their home on Camellia Lane in Waggaman. Smith, 44, was taken to a hospital but died on June 24.

Without elaborating, investigators later said they determined Smith’s wound had not been self-inflicted. They obtained a warrant to book his widow on a count of second-degree murder.

Palazzo’s four-page motion offers a detailed argument for the claim that Smith likely took his own life, which the lawyer made in broader strokes on the day of his client's arrest.

It notes that on June 1, Smith and his wife requested Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection, which would allow them to pay off their debts in installments over a few years.

As evidence of depression, Palazzo offered a June 17 post on a social media page under Smith’s name, which showed a figure wielding a sword near the words, “Death with dignity is better than life with humiliation.”

He cited transcripts of text messages sent from Smith’s phone to a friend on June 16 that described how he “felt miserable.”

“I was going to stop wearing my vest to work and whatever happens happens,” Smith said in one, according to a transcript.

Another text appeared to describe his attitude toward suicide. "I wouldn’t say a word," it read. "I would just do it and say to hell with it.”

The day of the shooting was Father’s Day, and Smith’s children had not visited him, Palazzo said, adding that the sergeant was using muscle relaxers and alcohol and had argued with his wife the evening he died.

“Troy Smith acted on his statement that he would ‘just do it and say to hell with it,’ and he did shoot himself on June 17,” Palazzo contends in his motion. “The evidence is overwhelming.”

Palazzo said he would prefer that his client be released on her own recognizance, but Louisiana law prohibits that for people accused of murder.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.

Parria-Smith would face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder.

Also known as Shantel Wagner following a previous marriage, she has no prior criminal record, Palazzo said.

Smith was an instructor at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office’s training academy and had worked for the agency as a crisis negotiator. He had previously been a member of the New Orleans Police Department.