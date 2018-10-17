One man is in jail and another is wanted by St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies in Monday night’s deadly shooting in Violet, authorities said Wednesday.
Jeff Shields, 27, was booked Tuesday on one count of second-degree murder following the slaying of 17-year-old Deshaun Singleton in the 3000 block of Daniel Drive, the Sheriff’s Office said. The agency, meanwhile, has obtained a warrant to arrest Dwestley Rodriguez Ratcliff Jr., 19, on the same count.
The shooting occurred after Shields, Ratcliff and Singleton had been in a fight days earlier, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
On the night of the shooting, deputies on patrol heard gunfire near Daniel Drive and descended on the area. They found Singleton lying across the front driver’s seat of a car that had crashed into an electrical pole.
He had been shot in the head, with a 9mm handgun and 30-round extended clip on him, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The car had been reported stolen out of Jefferson Parish.
Singleton was from Chalmette. His suspected killers are from Violet, the Sheriff's Office said.
Shields remained behind bars Wednesday in lieu of $850,000 bail. Anyone with information about the case can call the Sheriff’s Office at 504-271-2501 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-111.