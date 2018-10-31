A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday night on La. 36 near 7th Street in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana State Police said Wednesday morning.
The cyclist was wearing dark colors and riding along the solid fog line when he was was hit from behind by a driver, agency spokesman Senior Trooper Dustin Dwight said. The bicyclist, who has not yet been publicly identified, was transported to a hospital where he died.
The driver of the vehicle provided a breath sample to investigators, who found no alcohol present. Investigators also took a blood sample from the deceased man for further analysis.