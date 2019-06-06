A malfunctioning vacuum cleaner next to a wooden door sparked a two alarm fire Wednesday night at the Entergy building in the 600 block of Loyola Avenue, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters received a call at 9:16 p.m. that a high rise building on Loyola was on fire.
Smoke was seen coming from the second floor of the building and building representatives informed the firefighters that the higher level floors were still occupied.
The source of the fire was located and extinguished before there was a need to evacuate any additional people in the building, according to NOFD.
The fire did not spread beyond the building but firefighters also received calls about smoke at the nearby Hyatt Regency Hotel. No fire was discovered at the hotel and smoke was removed.