After a towing vessel sunk in the lower Mississippi River Monday night, two people were rescued, but one person remains missing, according to the Coast Guard.

The vessel sank some time Monday evening near mile marker 55, which is close to the Myrtle Grove fleet, Petty Officer Brandon Giles told The Advocate. There were reportedly three people on board, but only two have been rescued.

A helicopter and a Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office boat are on the scene, Giles said.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation. This report will be updated.

This is the second towing vessel to sink in the Mississippi River in Louisiana in the past week as the river is swelling to historic heights, making navigation difficult.

The Michelle Anne sank in the river near Baton Rouge on Thursday. Four passengers were safely rescued after they took refuge on the empty cargo barge their vessel had been pushing. The scene was caught on video by a man on a passing boat.

The boat went down just south of the Interstate 10 bridge, near the east bank of the river where River Road intersects Brightside Drive south of the LSU campus, the Coast Guard said.