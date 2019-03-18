Coast Guard stock

The Advocate file photo

After a towing vessel sunk in the lower Mississippi River Monday night, two people were rescued, but one person remains missing, according to the Coast Guard.

The vessel sank some time Monday evening near mile marker 55, which is close to the Myrtle Grove fleet, Petty Officer Brandon Giles told The Advocate. There were reportedly three people on board, but only two have been rescued.

A helicopter and a Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office boat are on the scene, Giles said.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation. This report will be updated.

This is the second towing vessel to sink in the Mississippi River in Louisiana in the past week as the river is swelling to historic heights, making navigation difficult.

The Michelle Anne sank in the river near Baton Rouge on Thursday. Four passengers were safely rescued after they took refuge on the empty cargo barge their vessel had been pushing. The scene was caught on video by a man on a passing boat.

The boat went down just south of the Interstate 10 bridge, near the east bank of the river where River Road intersects Brightside Drive south of the LSU campus, the Coast Guard said.

Photos, videos: After towing vessel sinks on Mississippi River, crew uses underwater sonar to investigate

A crew investigates after the Michelle Anne sinks
BR.boatsunk TS.031519 TS 305.jpg
BR.boatsunk TS.031519 TS 305.jpg
BR.boatsunk TS.031519 TS 335.jpg
BR.boatsunk TS.031519 TS 335.jpg
BR.boatsunk.031519 HS 038.JPG
BR.boatsunk.031519 HS 038.JPG
BR.boatsunk.031519 HS 150.JPG
BR.boatsunk.031519 HS 150.JPG

View comments