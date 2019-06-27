An Orleans Parish grand jury on Thursday handed up murder charges in four separate cases from earlier this year, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said.

Robert Froeba is charged with using a rock to bludgeon another man to death outside a Central City church in February. Teenager Latrell Alexis is suspected of gunning down a younger teen in Hollygrove in a day later.

Former New York Police Department officer Gerardo Bugallo Beret is accused of fatally shooting a man outside a Treme apartment building in March. And Eugene Weather allegedly shot a man to death in Algiers in April before carjacking another person a few days later in Hollygrove.

Bugallo, Froeba and Weather all face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder. Alexis, who is 16, would also get a life sentence if convicted – but he would have the possibility of parole after 25 years because of his age.

In Froeba’s case, the victim – 30-year-old Jose Hernandez – was found dead after he had been hit with a large rock outside the St. Thomas Baptist Church in the 2900 block of Jackson Avenue on the morning of Feb. 27. Police used surveillance video to link Froeba to the case and arrest him.

The grand jury also charged him with obstruction of justice, which could carry 40 additional years if he is convicted, the DA said.

For his part, Alexis allegedly shot JaMichael Frith, 14, to death on the porch of a home in the 8400 block of Oleander Street just after midnight on Feb. 28.

As for Bugallo, he allegedly shot Tyrone Reese, 29, to death outside the Saint Ann Square Apartments in the 1900 block of Saint Ann Street the morning of March 14.

Bugallo, who lived at the building, told investigators Reese had verbally threatened him and that he shot Reese in self-defense before he was arrested. The defendant spent nearly two years with NYPD, leaving the agency shortly after being charged with assault following a fight with a bar bouncer in 2016.

Meanwhile, Weather is accused of shooting Jonathan Simmons, 35, in the 1000 block of Wagner Street the morning of April 1. Six days later, police arrested him in the 3200 block of South Carrollton Avenue while he drove a car that he had allegedly stolen from a man who had agreed to give him a ride.

Aside from murder, he’s charged with obstruction of justice, carjacking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

