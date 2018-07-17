Nearly four months after being seriously wounded in a shootout on Easter morning, St. Tammany Sheriff's Deputy Justin Nail has returned to duty.

Nail returned to light deputy, the sheriff's office said Tuesday. He continues to "respond well" to physical therapy, according to the sheriff's office, and is expected to return to full duty.

Nail, a 10-year veteran of the agency, was shot following a vehicle pursuit with a wanted individual on Easter Sunday morning. He underwent surgery at a local hospital and multiple blood drives were held to aid his recovery.

The suspect, 24-year-old Joseph Johnson, was killed at the end of a chase that reached speeds of up to 95 mph. Johnson crashed into a ditch at La. 1077 near Railroad Avenue in the Goodbee area. When deputies approached the vehicle, Johnson fired, striking Nail in the abdomen, Smith said. Other deputies returned fire. Johnson was declared dead at the scene, he said.