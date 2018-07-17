Tiffany Grand laughs with Tim Sanchez as he donates blood during the blood drive at the entrance to the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center in Covington, La., Thursday, April 5, 2018. After Deputy Justin Nail was shot during a car pursuit, people in the community wanted to help by donating blood. Deputy Nail does not need blood, but the Blood Center opened different locations and an account for Deputy Nail to receive $10 credits for blood donations received to help with his recovery.
Krystal Loupe, left, and St. Tammany Sheriff Randy Smith give blood April 5 at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center in Covington. After Deputy Justin Nail was shot during a car pursuit, community members wanted to help by donating blood. Another benefit blood drive is being held Thursday.
Nail, a 10-year veteran of the agency, was shot following a vehicle pursuit with a wanted individual on Easter Sunday morning. He underwent surgery at a local hospital and multiple blood drives were held to aid his recovery.
The suspect, 24-year-old Joseph Johnson, was killed at the end of a chase that reached speeds of up to 95 mph. Johnson crashed into a ditch at La. 1077 near Railroad Avenue in the Goodbee area. When deputies approached the vehicle, Johnson fired, striking Nail in the abdomen, Smith said. Other deputies returned fire. Johnson was declared dead at the scene, he said.