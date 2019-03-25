After shooting someone in Georgia and robbing an Alabama gasoline station at gunpoint, a man came to New Orleans’ French Quarter early Sunday, encountered a motorist who flashed his lights at him, and shot the driver nearly 20 times, including three to the head, police allege.

Investigators in New Orleans quickly jailed Kwane Brown, 25, on a count of attempted murder, ending a three-state rampage that apparently began Friday night.

The man he allegedly shot in New Orleans somehow survived the attack and was listed in stable condition at University Medical Center later in the day, according to documents that were filed in criminal court Monday and provided the most detailed account yet of the bloodshed.

Police said they tracked Brown down after another man drove to the Hyatt Hotel in the 800 block of Iberville Street about 6:45 a.m. Sunday and reported being shot less than a half-mile away in the 100 block of Decatur Street.

Medical personnel later counted 18 bullet wounds on the victim’s body, and officers who went to the scene of the attack found 11 spent shell casings, police wrote in the court records outlining the reasons for Brown's arrest.

When Sgt. Sam Dupre arrived on Decatur to help investigate the shooting, multiple people pointed to the driver of a silver Honda and described him as the triggerman, police said.

Dupre followed the Honda’s driver as he turned left onto Canal Street, ran a red light and ended up being stuck behind a bus on Convention Center Boulevard.

According to police, at that point, Dupre stepped out of his cruiser and successfully ordered the Honda’s driver – later identified as Brown – out of his car.

Police confiscated a 9mm Glock pistol from Brown’s car as he was arrested and taken to a French Quarter police station for questioning.

Brown allegedly waived his right to remain silent when a detective met with him. He explained he had “shot some people” on Friday night in his hometown of Columbus, Georgia, over a "drug-related disagreement" and was worried that he had killed an innocent bystander, police said.

Brown immediately drove roughly four hours to Mobile, Alabama, in hopes of visiting his child but was unable to find the kid, police said. So he allegedly said he headed toward a gasoline station in Mobile and robbed it at gunpoint.

Despite fretting that authorities would set up a road block to capture him, Brown said he made it to New Orleans and parked his car in the French Quarter, according to police.

He then saw a car inching up behind him and flashing his lights, and he became fearful when he realized the driver was speaking on a phone, police said.

Brown said he thought the driver “was after him” so he “handled it” by getting out of his car and shooting the man in the other vehicle, according to police.

Bizarrely, police said, Brown also claimed he believed the driver had fallen asleep shortly before the shooting.

Police said Brown tested positive for gunshot residue, and they booked him with attempted murder.

They also said they confirmed that Mobile police were investigating an armed robbery at a gasoline station early Saturday by a man who matched Brown’s physical description and drove a silver Honda.

Meanwhile, police in Columbus confirmed that they were investigating a shooting that occurred there on Friday night.

An Orleans Parish magistrate court judge set Brown’s bail at $200,000 on Monday.

He remained behind bars later in the day and faces years in prison if eventually convicted as accused.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether or when authorities in Alabama or Georgia might seek Brown’s transfer to their jurisdiction.