A St. Rita school employee was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of improper sexual misconduct with a student at the Harahan school, according to a press release from Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker.
Kerner M. Schaubhut, 46, was arrested on one count each of indecent behavior with a juvenile, prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student and molestation of a juvenile.
Schaubhut worked in the school's physical education department, according to its website.
Schaubhut was arrested in Gretna.
More details to come.