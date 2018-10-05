The man who admitted he killed notorious mob figure Kent “Frenchy” Brouillette nearly three years ago may not be behind bars for much longer.

William Bonham, 53, has been in jail since shortly after police arrested him in the Dec. 3, 2015, stabbing death of Brouillette, a killing he has always claimed was justifiably done in self-defense. After pleading guilty to a charge of manslaughter in July, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Karen Herman on Friday gave him a four-year prison sentence with credit for the time he has already served awaiting the resolution of the case against him.

Under state law, in exchange for good behavior, Bonham would be eligible for release prior to completing his entire sentence, but it would be up to the state Department of Corrections to calculate how much more time he spends behind bars.

Bonham’s attorneys, Graham Bosworth and Autumn Town, said they had found a raft of evidence supporting Bonham’s claims that he was defending himself when he killed Brouillette, 79, who had a lengthy rap sheet and boasted in an autobiography that he was a “fixer” for legendary New Orleans mobster Carlos Marcello.

Bonham had a defensive knife wound on his left hand when he emerged from his deadly encounter with Brouillette, and he had texted a police officer for help the night before the killing, saying the reputed mob man had threatened his life, as he had done numerous times before.

Herman had also received roughly a dozen letters supporting Bonham, a guitarist and native of Long Island, New York.

“Anyone who looks at the case will see there’s a very strong self-defense case, and the physical evidence comports with (Bonham’s) version of events,” Bosworth said.

While Brouillette enjoyed a larger-than-life reputation in the underworld, police said he died in a flophouse he shared with Bonham and others in the 2400 block of North Tonti Street, far from more glamorous parts of New Orleans.

Brouillette’s body was discovered a couple of days after officials believe he had been killed.

Other people living in the fliphouse said, before Brouillette turned up dead, Bonham had become angry because he learned his expensive musical instruments had gone missing after coming back from an out-of-state trip.

“The First 48” true crime show documented the police investigation that led to Bonham’s arrest in Brouillette’s killing.

Some law enforcement officials from Brouillette’s heyday are dismissive of his autobiography, saying he exaggerated the standing he had with Marcello.

“I found that most of the time, he was just one of those wannabe guys,” former vice squad detective Jeff Zapata said. “He always led people to believe that he was connected, and he would always claim that it was (Marcello) who got him out of jail.

“If you were really an associate of his, you never did that,” said Zapata, who later became a Jefferson Parish Council aide. “That was just a respect thing.”

Bonham had originally been charged with obstruction of justice and murder, which carries mandatory life imprisonment upon conviction. He pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, who in return dropped the obstruction of justice charge and didn’t ask for any particular punishment for him.

Staff writer Matt Sledge contributed to this report.

