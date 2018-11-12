A Slidell woman was arrested Monday after her 4-year-old niece found a loaded handgun and shot herself in the hand, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Fredrica Lee, 25, was caring for the girl around 10 a.m. Monday at a home on Parkline Boulevard in Slidell when she heard a gunshot from the home's living room. Lee discovered the girl had found the gun in a cabinet and fired it, suffering a non-life threatening injury to her hand, the sheriff's office reported.
Lee took the girl to a hospital for treatment.
Deputies searched the home and inspected the cabinet where two guns had been stored. The sheriff's office said the weapons were "loaded and easily accessible to the child." Investigators also found a spent shell casing in the living room.
Lee was booked in the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of cruelty to juveniles. The girl was released to her father.