A Slidell woman killed in a hit-and-run crash did "everything she could" to stay safe, according to a report by WWL-TV.
[Update, 10:35 p.m., July 6, 2018: Ray Louis Clark, 33, of Slidell, has been arrested and booked into St. Tammany Parish jail for felony hit and run and driving with a suspended license. The vehicle, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, was located in the 4100 block of Walnut Street, less than a mile from the scene of the crash. State Police said a concerned citizen contacted authorities with information that led to the arrest.]
Sandra Duet Royer, 42, was killed as she rode her bike on La. 1090 near Brownswitch Road about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The driver fled the scene.
Royer lived close by. She had plans to travel to South Carolina to meet her grandson for the first time.
"We sit down right over there by that tree before before she comes into work, and we talk, and she tells me about her grandchildren," Kendall Stewart, Royer's coworker at the Slidell Cracker Barrel, told WWL-TV. "I know she loves her grandchildren because that's all she takes pictures of."
Royer's daughter described her mother as "a wonderful person who saw the good in everyone," according to WWL-TV.
Royer was wearing an orange safety vest while riding her mountain bike, which was equipped with lights on the front and back, State Police said.
Stewart said he had given Royer the orange safety vest that she was wearing when she was hit.
"I can always see that smile and see that sparkle around her smile, that's what stays with me," Stewart said.
She was struck from behind by the vehicle and thrown from her bike, suffering severe injuries. She was transported to Ochsner Medical Center-Northshore, where she died.
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office, which conducted an autopsy Friday morning, said she died from massive internal injuries.