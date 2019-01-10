A 9-year-old boy was shot in the foot while inside of a home in Treme by a gunman who was outside and also wounded a 19-year-old man on a porch Wednesday evening, New Orleans police said Thursday.

Both victims later arrived at a local hospital in stable condition, said police, who haven’t named any suspects or specified a motive in the attack.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was on a porch in the 2600 block of Dumaine Street about 5:30 p.m. when another man arrived and began firing gunshots. Bullets struck both the man on the porch as well as a boy inside the home, police said.

Paramedics took the pair to the hospital, and the shooter fled, police said.

The shooting occurred fewer than nine hours after an underage girl in the 2600 block of Dumaine reported to police that she was raped by a man she knew, police said. Police didn’t say whether that report was related to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

In other matters recently handled by local authorities:

• New Orleans police investigated three robberies at gunpoint over a three-hour stretch beginning late Wednesday afternoon.

About 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Numa Street in Algiers, a 34-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by three boys, police said. Two of the boys allegedly wielded guns, forced the victim to the ground and rifled through his pockets before fleeing.

About 5:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of St. Bernard Avenue in the Fairgrounds neighborhood, two men wearing masks and blue medical examination gloves stole money from the Circle H Meat Market. One of the men watched the door while the other pointed a gun at the cashier, told the cashier to give money to a customer, and then told the customer to put the money in a black duffle bag, police said.

About 7:15 p.m. at Tiger Mart in the 3400 block of Kabel Drive in Algiers, two men wielding guns stole money from two cashiers and fled, police said.

Someone with a black handgun also tried to steal money from a Family Dollar about 6 p.m. in the 7300 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East, police said. A cashier pretended to begin handing money over but then scared the suspect away by screaming for management, police said. The suspect left with no money, police said.

Nothing police have said suggest that any of the robberies are related.

• A 46-year-old man confronted a stranger emerging from his neighbor’s house, and the stranger fled after pointing a gun at the victim about 1:05 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South White Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said.

• New Orleans police on Thursday again asked the public for assistance in capturing whoever is responsible for the Sept. 28, 2017, fatal shooting of 18-year-old Mylan Lassai at the corner of North Rocheblave and Allen streets in the 7th Ward. Police said they believe Lassai was murdered as he tried to intervene in a fight.

• Ryan Kreger, 39, is wanted on allegations that he used a gun to shoot up an industrial motor in the front yard of their home while arguing with his stepmother on Tuesday in the 24900 block of Chef Menteur Highway, where the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge is, New Orleans police said Thursday. Kreger is wanted on counts of illegal use of a weapon and simple criminal damage to property.

• Ivory Grace, 31, is wanted on allegations that he pointed a gun at and threatened to kill a former boss who had fired him from his job in the 3100 block of St. Claude Avenue in the St. Claude neighborhood on Jan. 3, New Orleans police said.