Five innocent bystanders were wounded at a bus stop in New Orleans’ Central Business District during a gun battle between police and an armed robbery suspect that left the suspect dead Sunday evening.

Four of the wounded were in stable condition, but one was undergoing emergency surgery for critical injuries, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said at a press briefing.

Members of the NOPD as well as a Louisiana State Police trooper assigned to patrol the CBD exchanged gunfire with the suspect before he was killed at the end of a melee that unfolded over a couple of blocks, Ferguson said. Therefore, both agencies are investigating the incident.

It was about 6:45 p.m. when New Orleans police investigators probing a pair of armed robberies that occurred last week in Central City — in the 1700 block of Clio Street and at Carondelet and Josephine streets — approached a man near Canal Street and Elk Place who resembled a suspect in those hold-ups.

One investigator asked for uniformed officers to come and back him up while keeping their vehicles' lights and sirens off as they arrived, according to a recording of police dispatch communications.

That suspect fired a gun at officers when he noticed them approaching him, and the police shot back, Ferguson said.

Five people at a bus stop were injured during that shootout. Ferguson said it was too early to tell who fired the bullets that hit them.

The gunman then ran a couple of blocks to the 1400 block of Tulane Avenue, near Tulane Medical Center, where he encountered and shot at a state trooper, Ferguson said. Ferguson said the trooper fired back and hit the suspect.

The gunman was pronounced dead after arriving at University Medical Center, where the other victims were also taken, Ferguson said.

New Orleans Emergency Medical Services Lt. Jonathan Fourcade said one of the victims taken to the hospital by paramedics was 17 years old. Ferguson said he believed the rest of the victims were adults.

Both Ferguson and State Police Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves expressed remorse for the injured bystanders. But Ferguson defended the officers’ actions, saying they were fired on first and shot back to defend themselves, their colleagues and members of the public.

Meanwhile, an officer responding to the chaos in the CBD got into an accident and flipped his cruiser near the corner of Napoleon Avenue and South Saratoga Street in Uptown, Ferguson said. The officer was hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

One person who was in the area at the time of the shooting recalled hearing more than 20 gunshots. Initially, that person — who asked not to be identified — believed the gunshots were fireworks but then grasped the seriousness of the situation when police scrambled onto the scene from every direction.

In addition to the NOPD’s internal investigators as well as state troopers, the FBI and the city’s independent police monitor will be reviewing Sunday’s gun battle, Ferguson said. Ferguson said the NOPD officers who fired their weapons Sunday would be placed on desk duty while internal investigators determined whether the use of force was justified.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined Ferguson and Reeves at Sunday’s press briefing. She was asked what message she had for the public after three separate deadly shooting incidents — including the bloodshed in the CBD – less than a week before the city’s annual Mardi Gras celebration enters its peak period.

Cantrell said she would tell them that New Orleans police have shown through numerous Carnival parade seasons that they are “absolutely … the world’s experts in crowd control and managing large-scale events.”

Ferguson added, “Our officers responded how they are trained to.”

Police shut down several CBD streets surrounding Tulane Medical Center as they investigated Sunday’s carnage. Ferguson didn’t offer a timetable for when the area might be fully reopened.

Sunday marked the second time this year in New Orleans that a man had been killed in a gun battle with police.

On Jan. 4, NOPD officers fatally shot 33-year-old Zonell Williams after he fired two bullets into one of their protective vests during an encounter in Treme. The bullets didn't penetrate the officer's protective vest.