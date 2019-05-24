After initially only booking her with trying to help her son cover up his killing of a Terrytown man in their care, a 53-year-old woman is now accused of playing a more direct role in his slaying, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Denise Nix, 53, was jailed Thursday on a count of manslaughter following the May 14 death of Rohn Jaeson Brinker, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Rivarde said. That was upgraded from the obstruction of justice count she was booked on when arrested last week and for which she posted a $5,000 bond for her release.

Rivarde said investigators re-arrested Nix after finding that “she had a deeper involvement” in Brinker’s death than originally believed.

Nix’s son, 34-year-old Terrell Nix, has also been arrested on counts of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in Brinker’s death. He remains behind bars at the parish jail in Gretna in lieu of $550,000 bail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Terrell Nix worked for his mother as a home health attendant for Brinker, 46. The Nixes claimed Brinker had fallen when authorities arrived at an apartment in the 200 block of Holmes Boulevard about 2 a.m. May 14.

An autopsy later revealed that Brinker had died from unspecified traumatic injuries, Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich said. Investigators returned to Brinker’s apartment and found multiple spots with trace amounts of blood or evidence that someone had tried to clean up bloodied surfaces.

The Sheriff’s Office has also said they established that Terrell Nix had called his mother before either of them notified first responders that something was wrong with Brinker.

Investigators arrested the mother and son on May 15. Denise Nix had bailed out that same day. Her bail has not been set on the manslaughter count for which she was re-arrested.

In Louisiana, one of the definitions for manslaughter is an unintentional killing carried out immediately after a provocation that would ordinarily cause people to lose their composure.

The Sheriff’s Office has not said whether they have a theory about how or why the Nixes killed Brinker.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family spoke with NOLA.com and said Brinker – who was autistic – had been a longtime client of Accessibility Community Living, which Denise Nix helped run.

The program gave Brinker around-the-clock care while also offering independence, and he considered its employees family members, Brinker’s sister told NOLA.com

The sister, ReAnne Knickrehm, told NOLA.com that she understood Brinker had been “kicked, punched and dragged” to death.

Manslaughter can carry up to 40 years in prison but has no mandatory minimum. Second-degree murder is punishable by mandatory life imprisonment upon conviction.