A Lacombe man has died after a single-vehicle wreck LA 434 in St. Tammany Parish early Friday morning.
The crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. south of I-12. Alonzo Peter Casler, 38, was pronounced dead on scene, according to release from the Louisiana State Police.
The vehicle, for unknown reasons, crossed from the northbound to the southbound lanes and went through a ditch before striking a tree head-on.
Casler was not wearing a seatbelt. Blood samples were collected for analysis, according to the release.