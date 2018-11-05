Louisiana’s Supreme Court on Monday permanently stripped the law license of an attorney once known for defending New Orleans police officers accused of misconduct as well as criticizing parts of the 2012 federal consent decree guiding reforms of the city's Police Department.

Raymond Burkart III, 43, was disbarred after several charges of professional misconduct were leveled against him, including failing or being slow to refund unearned fees that clients paid him, according to documents from the state’s high court.

Attempts to contact Burkart weren’t immediately successful.

At one point, court documents said, he blamed his problems on becoming overwhelmed by his duties for the quasi-union known as the Fraternal Order of Police, which drove his law partner away from his practice.

A former New Orleans cop, Burkart gained admission to the state bar in 2006. He made a name for himself as the lead spokesman for the local FOP lodge, one of the city’s most prominent police organizations.

From that position, Burkart defended the interests of numerous officers targeted by criminal and civil proceedings, at times managing to win back pay for his clients after getting discipline against them overturned.

He also lambasted City Hall’s contentious takeover of the assigning of lucrative off-duty police detail work, an NOPD reform mandated by the consent decree that Mayor Mitch Landrieu signed with then-U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

However, Burkart quietly departed FOP a few years ago and has been ineligible to practice law since 2016 because of unpaid bar dues, failing to complete continuing legal education courses, and other reasons.

Also in 2016, a state agency in charge of attorney discipline began scrutinizing Burkart when it was notified that he had bounced a check written to refund unearned fees and unused costs to a client.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel also accused him of being slow to return unearned fees to a client in a divorce case as well as of providing incomplete financial documents following a request from an auditor looking into the matter.

Burkart apologized to the disciplinary office over the bounced check, saying it was an accident resulting from his being overwhelmed by his FOP job. He also said a computer crash had delayed returning the divorce client’s money, state Supreme Court records said.

But Burkart landed in hot water again when a separate Office of Disciplinary Counsel inquiry opened in 2017 found he had refused to give a personal injury client her file back after she fired him and requested the file multiple times.

Burkart also failed to maintain contact with another client who unsuccessfully requested his retainer fee back after years of his case being in limbo, according to state Supreme Court records.

Finally, the documents said, Burkart accepted $500 to represent a woman in a child-support case in December 2015, but he failed to do any work on the case and never again contacted her.

Burkart didn’t contest either set of administrative charges that the Office of Disciplinary Counsel subsequently filed against him, prompting officials to deem the allegations as true.

A board that reviewed the various allegations recommended disbarment for Burkart, and the state Supreme Court — which has the final say over such cases — simply enacted the recommendation.

The disbarment hasn’t been Burkart’s only recent legal problem. He was sentenced to two years’ probation on Sept. 14, 2017, after pleading guilty in St. Tammany Parish to a charge of telephone harassment.