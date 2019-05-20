Video footage "clearly" shows that police officers were fired on first before they shot back and killed a man at a New Orleans East apartment complex last week, authorities said Monday.

In a statement, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said he reached that conclusion after reviewing clips captured by the body-worn cameras of officers involved in Friday morning’s shootout at a complex in the 6800 block of Parc Brittany Boulevard.

An internal investigation into the clash remains pending despite Ferguson’s statement, and multiple officers who fired their weapons three days earlier were still on desk duty. But Ferguson’s statement signals his staff’s confidence that the officers’ actions at the complex in question will be deemed justified when the case is closed.

+5 Man shot by officers in New Orleans East was angry at housing complex's managers, witnesses say Police responding to a report of a man threatening to shoot someone at a New Orleans East apartment complex Friday morning fatally shot the ma…

NOPD on Monday also said it plans to release video of the shootout next week, conforming with an agency policy which addresses prominent use of force cases.

Officials as of Monday evening had not identified the slain man. But multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the case have said that the man was 40-year-old Donald Davis Jr., a resident of the apartment complex.

According to multiple sources, the man believed to be Davis went to the site’s leasing office with a gun and made threats.

An employee of the complex called 911 after the man left, but he headed back to the office – while still wielding the gun – right as police arrived.

The man and police officers exchanged gunfire. None of the officers were physically injured, but the man was mortally wounded.

Ferguson hasn’t offered the same level of detail about the fatal melee.

But he has said three officers with about three years’ experience each were checking out a report of an aggravated assault when they were drawn into a gun battle.

Under Louisiana law, threatening to shoot someone qualifies as an aggravated assault.

The probe into Davis’ death is being led by NOPD’s Force Investigation Team, a special unit created by the Police Department’s seven-year-old reform agreement with the federal government.

Municipal and federal monitors who externally evaluate New Orleans officers’ uses of force are also participating in the investigation.

+10 Source IDs man killed in gun battle with police in New Orleans East on Friday The man killed in a gun battle with police at a New Orleans East apartment complex on Friday morning was 40-year-old Donald Davis Jr., accordi…

Can't see video below? Click here.