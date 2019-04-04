The 46-year-old woman accused of stabbing two people outside a church in Mid-City allegedly knifed a man during a fight in the French Quarter in January.

Uhuru Howard faces counts of attempted murder after New Orleans police arrested her in connection with an attack outside the Canal Street Church in the 4300 block of Canal Street on Thursday morning.

That was the second time Howard had been accused of stabbing someone in the last three months.

+3 Two parents stabbed after dropping kids at Canal Street church's daycare; woman in critical condition A man and a woman who had just dropped off their children at a daycare Thursday morning were stabbed outside a Canal Street church in Mid-City…

At the corner of Decatur and St. Ann streets in the French Quarter on the morning of Jan. 3, Howard threw a drink in the face another woman, according to police. Howard grabbed a knife and stabbed the other woman's 65-year-old husband when he tried to step in and defend his wife, police said.

Police booked Howard on a count of aggravated battery, and she posted a $2,500 bond for her release from jail. Orleans Parish prosecutors filed charges in the case on Feb. 8.

Can't see video below? Click here.

She has pleaded not guilty and is tentatively due back in court for that case on May 2, records indicate.

Meanwhile, about 9 a.m. on March 29, Howard threatened to use an ink pen to hurt a relative during an argument that erupted over the relative's refusal to let Howard into a home in the 4400 block of Pauger Street in Gentilly, police said. The victim fled to another room in her home and called police, allegedly prompting Howard to flee before officers arrived.

The victim called police again when Howard returned that evening, and officers found her at the nearby corner of Elysian Fields Avenue and Senate Street. She was jailed on a count of simple assault, police said.

Blake Arcuri of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office said Howard was given a municipal court release on Monday.

It as about 8:40 a.m. Thursday when police said that Howard assailed two people who had just dropped off children at a daycare at Canal Street Church.

One of the victims, a woman, had stab wounds to her neck and back and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police have said. The second victim, a man, was cut on an arm while in the company of a 3-year-old girl who was not physically hurt.

Police responding to a call for help arrested Howard on the scene. She faces three counts of attempted murder.

Investigators haven't discussed a possible motive in the attack. The church's lead pastor, Page Matthew Brooks, said Howard is not a congregant.