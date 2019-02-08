A man and woman from Washington who were fatally stabbed overnight in Harvery were identified Friday afternoon.

Cheston Isom, 27, and Angenae N. Walker, 22, were both killed at a location in the 1500 block of Kings Road, according to the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office.

JPSO sent a notification of the killings about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. No other details were provided.

