JPSO stock

Advocate file photo

A man and woman from Washington who were fatally stabbed overnight in Harvery were identified Friday afternoon. 

Cheston Isom, 27, and Angenae N. Walker, 22, were both killed at a location in the 1500 block of Kings Road, according to the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office. 

JPSO sent a notification of the killings about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. No other details were provided. 

Check back for updates. 

View comments