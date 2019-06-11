Longtime New Orleans Police Commander Doug Eckert died late Monday at 56 years old, an NOPD official said.

The news came less than a day after the 22-year NOPD veteran's retirement was announced, prompting leadership changes. Eckert had been experiencing health problems leading up to the announcement.

In a statement regarding Eckert's retirement, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson referred to him as friend and mentor.

+15 For Shaun Ferguson, a West Bank police 'brotherhood' helped drive his rise to NOPD chief Beat cop Shaun Ferguson was patrolling near the Fischer housing development after midnight in 2001 when he heard the words that still haunt hi…

“Even in his final days with the department, Doug’s passion and dedication for the job were on display. He is the epitome of what it means to be a law enforcement officer,” Ferguson said.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office was the first to announce Eckert's passing Tuesday morning, referencing his "courageous battle" against cancer.

"He was one of the great forces for good in our city and will be missed," read a social media post.

Eckert, who had led the Criminal Investigative Division and most recently Uptown's 2nd District, joined the Police Department as a recruit in 1997 and graduated from the Training Academy the next year. He worked his way up through the ranks to become a commander in 2014.

Eckert quickly gained a reputation as a turnaround artist. After then-Inspector General Ed Quatrevaux issued a blistering report about the department’s sex crimes unit in 2014, Eckert was named to lead the Criminal Investigations Division.

Veteran NOPD commander retires, prompting leadership shuffle UPDATED: Longtime NOPD Commander Doug Eckert died Monday, hours after retirement, officials say

In 2016, the nonprofit group Sexual Trauma & Awareness & Response dubbed Eckert an “agent of change” for his work transforming the unit. Quatrevaux said the unit underwent a “spectacular” transformation.

More recently, he has been one of the department’s go-to spokespersons addressing high-profile crimes in the media.

Check back for updates.

The Advocate's Ramon Antonio Vargas and Matt Sledge contributed to this report.