New Orleans police on Tuesday said they are still looking for a man whom they believe killed another man on Feb. 5 in Treme.

Investigators recirculated photographs of the prime suspect in the case, whose name they don’t have.

The man in the photos is suspected of killing 44-year-old Russell Teal in the 1400 block of Gov. Nicholls Street. The morning of the killing, Teal was walking with another man when the other man hit Teal in the head. Teal, who had recently moved to New Orleans, was knocked to the ground unconscious and later pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information can call Detective Ryan Aucoin at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Crimestoppers tipsters do not have to identify themselves and may be eligible for a cash reward.

-Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas

