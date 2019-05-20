A man may have jumped off the Crescent City Connection about 11 a.m. Monday, New Orleans police said.
Officers investigating a report that an unidentified man had leapt from the bridge over the Mississippi River found an abandoned vehicle but didn’t find anyone in the water, police said. Police said they were investigating the scene along with paramedics, firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• There were at least two shootings in New Orleans early Monday, police said.
An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg about 12:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Derbigny Street in St. Claude, New Orleans police said. The shooting occurred after the victim overheard someone at a party ask, “Do you have a gun?” Gunfire then erupted, and the victim was running away when she was hit and taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
Then, about 1:55 a.m. in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard in New Orleans East, a 28-year-old man called his girlfriend and told her he had been shot, police said. She took him to a local hospital for treatment.
Police didn’t name any suspects or discuss potential motives in either case.
• A 32-year-old man was pushed and robbed off his backpack as well as phone by an unknown attacker in the 3400 block of Tulane Avenue in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The mugger fled.
• A 32-year-old man surrendered his wallet and car to two men wielding a gun in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road in Gentilly about 2:25 a.m. Monday, New Orleans police said. The suspects fled with the victim’s belongings, police said.
• Two men were arrested in connection with a botched robbery reported about 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Bourbon Street, New Orleans police said.
The suspects are Ricky Lee, 33, and Brandon Hougland, 19. Police said Lee hit the victim after he and Hougland demanded the victim’s belongings. But the victim ignored his two attackers, and they fled before being arrested, police said.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.