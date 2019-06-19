A young motorist shot late Monday in Metairie, two middle-aged men gunned down nearby during a trip to an auto parts store 18 hours later, and a 61-year-old man slain in New Orleans East this month were all the victims of a mentally troubled killer who shot them at random and showed no signs of stopping his killing spree, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Wednesday.

But authorities believe they brought the killings to an end on Tuesday evening, when SWAT officers surrounded the Metairie home of 22-year-old Sean Barrette and arrested him without incident.

Lopinto’s announcement that one man was allegedly responsible for a series of heinous attacks at least gave relatives a hint of what lay behind their loved ones’ previously unexplained deaths. But Lopinto said he knew of no explanation for the shootings besides Barrette’s history of mental illness, which led to his involuntary commitment twice in the last six months.

At least two of the victims were racial minorities. Lopinto said detectives were still probing whether bias played a role in the attacks, although there was no sign yet that it did.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Meanwhile, grieving family members gathered across the area on Wednesday to share memories and plan funerals.

“I just can’t believe it happened,” said Nicole Robeau, whose father, 57-year-old truck driver Nicky Robeau, was killed alongside mechanic Manuel Caronia, 45, on Tuesday afternoon while driving on West Metairie Avenue. “Why him? Why that car, out of everybody? Could he have gone five minutes earlier? Could he have stayed five minutes later? Could he have taken a different way? Why him? He didn’t deserve this.”

Sheriff’s Office investigators believe they have connected Barrette, who has no history of prior arrests in the New Orleans area, to an astonishing string of violent deaths in a short period of time.

One was the killing of 61-year-old Bruce Reed, who was found with multiple bullet wounds near Hayne Boulevard and Marquis Street, in New Orleans East, about 9 p.m. June 6. He died later at a hospital.

No suspects had been named in Reed’s killing before 22-year-old Isai Cadalzo was shot multiple times at West Metairie and Henry Landry avenues in Metairie around 11:15 p.m. Monday. He died at a hospital.

Less than 18 hours later and two miles away, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Caronia and Robeau were shot to death in a car in the eastbound lanes of West Metairie near North Starrett Road.

Lopinto said detectives used evidence from both scenes in Metairie to identify Barrette as a suspect. He said the trail leading deputies to Barrette was rooted in bullet casings and a discarded cellphone found near the car where Cadalzo was discovered dead.

Deputies used a national database to match ballistics evidence recovered from the scene of Cadalzo's shooting to that of Reed’s killing in New Orleans East, as well as gunfire in the city a day earlier that didn’t wound anyone.

Deputies learned that Reed may have been attacked by someone in a tan SUV, Lopinto said.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office digital forensics team determined that a phone discovered on the street near Cadalzo’s vehicle belonged to Barrette.

Within minutes, deputies arrived at Barrette’s home on Trefny Avenue, two miles from the double killing scene and a few blocks from where Cadalzo was shot. Lopinto said they were hoping to determine whether Barrette was a suspect, or at least a witness, when he arrived home in a tan SUV.

Taking note of that car’s plates, deputies used records from a license-plate camera on West Metairie to determine that, a minute before the deadly shooting, Barrette was driving the SUV next to the car where Caronia and Robeau were killed, Lopinto said.

Now suspecting that Barrette was in the middle of a killing spree, the Sheriff’s Office sent members of its SWAT team — in helmets and body armor — to detain him for questioning. The agency also obtained a warrant to raid the house where he lived with his parents, finding a .40-caliber pistol that is thought to be the murder weapon in his laundry basket, Lopinto said.

Though his parents spoke to investigators, Barrette declined to be interviewed, Lopinto said. He was booked on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection with the three killings in Metairie.

Lopinto said he believed the arrest came just in time.

“This guy I don’t believe was going to stop,” Lopinto said. “(Investigators) really prevented a ... bigger tragedy.”

Barrette has not been formally accused of the killing of Reed in New Orleans East. While Lopinto said he expected the NOPD to eventually book Barrette in that case, the department stopped short Wednesday of calling Barrette a suspect.

Lopinto’s office said it doesn’t believe Barrette is a suspect in a shooting that left a man wounded about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Elm Street, roughly a mile from Barrette’s home and in the same general area where Robeau, Caronia and Cadalzo were killed.

Wrong place, wrong time

The victims ranged from their 20s to their 60s, lived in Metairie, Harahan and New Orleans, and came from different backgrounds. They shared just one thing in common, according to the Sheriff’s Office: having the bad luck to cross paths with Barrette.

Caronia was a fanatically hard-working “mobile mechanic” who drove out to meet customers and fix their cars every day of the week, relatives said. In his spare time, he also loved to fix up old cars.

His house on Green Acres Road in Metairie was surrounded by classic Pontiacs and some of his seven grieving children on Wednesday. They recalled their father as an animal lover who had two pit bulls, a cat and nine puppies.

Caronia also cherished his children, who range in age from 17 to 28. He had a habit of giving them vintage cars on major occasions like graduations. One daughter, Louisa Ross, said she spent hours with her father upgrading the Monte Carlo SS he gave her with a new speaker system and a faster motor.

He would also spoil his kids at Christmas, one time buying them so many presents that they couldn’t walk through the living room.

Caronia’s neighbor and friend, LaToya Williams Baker, said Caronia had also helped her raise her daughter. She described feeling a mix of sadness for Caronia’s kids and anger at Barrette.

Louisa Ross wept and hugged Baker as they stood next to one of the classic cars on Wednesday.

“I still can’t believe it. I’m in denial,” she said. “Every time I hear the dogs bark, I feel like it’s him.”

Robeau, the man shot to death by Caronia’s side, was a 30-year employee of American Machinery Movers, a Jefferson company that trucks heavy machinery across the country.

But his true passion was his family, according to his daughter Nicole. Born and raised in Harahan and married to the same woman since he was 18, Robeau had three girls, one granddaughter and five grandsons.

“He was just an awesome, loving father. His life was his girls, his grandkids,” Nicole Robeau said.

A crawfish lover, Robeau hosted his last boil two days before he died, Father’s Day. His loved ones feasted atop a custom, wooden crawfish bowl that he made and covered in LSU regalia — a tribute to one of his daughters, who was headed off to college.

“He was just a good man. He didn’t do nothing to nobody. We were his everything. He busted his ass to make sure we were taken care of. He did not deserve this,” Nicole said.

Reed, the 61-year-old found dead in a grassy area in New Orleans East on June 6, was a New Orleans native with three children and nine grandchildren, according to an obituary. He was a quick-witted “expert lawn guy, plumber's assistant and all-around go-to guy for his customers,” the obituary said.

The family of Cadalzo, the 22-year-old killed in Metairie late Monday, could not immediately be reached. A social media profile under Cadalzo’s name said he attended Grace King High School in Metairie and once supervised housekeepers at a hotel in New Orleans’ Central Business District.

History of mental illness

Nobody answered the door at the Barrette family’s one-story brick house on Trenfy Avenue in Metairie on Wednesday afternoon. Neighbors said that aside from a steady flow of cars turning off Airline Highway, the block is usually peaceful.

But just 24 hours earlier, it was the site of a massive police operation as heavily armed SWAT officers surrounded the house.

One woman who lives across the street had just taken a shower when she heard deputies shouting through a bullhorn: “Keep your hands on your head. Move toward the vehicle!” Barrette was arrested without incident, according to Lopinto.

A next-door neighbor, Don Amor, said he has known the Barrettes since they moved onto the block in the late 1990s.

“He was really helpful. He was quiet,” Amor said of Sean Barrette. “Helped the dad in the yard, things like that.”

Sean Barrette played on John Curtis Christian High School’s football team and helped it win state championships. He went on to play as a walk-on at Mississippi State during its 2015 season, then transferred to the University of South Alabama in 2016.

According to a team biography, Barrette’s favorite subject was history, he liked to ride dirt bikes and fish in his spare time, and he dreamed of becoming a coach.

But Lopinto and Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich said Barrette displayed troubling signs of mental illness since his return to the New Orleans area.

In December, after shooting himself in one of his hands, he was involuntarily committed to a hospital on an emergency basis.

Cvitanovich — whose office either directly handles or supervises such cases — said Wednesday that his agency did not order that commitment, suggesting that a private physician did.

Medical privacy laws prevent the public from knowing much about how long he was committed or what treatment he may have received. In any event, Barrette was out by April, when a relative of his called the Coroner’s Office to report “bizarre” behavior by him, Cvitanovich said.

Cvitanovich said his office instructed the relative to contact the sheriff.

Deputies then went to see Barrette and took him to the emergency room for commitment, Cvitanovich said.

The exact details of the behavior that led to the second commitment weren’t immediately available. But, for people to be committed in that manner, they have to demonstrate that they are gravely disabled or dangerous to themselves and others, Cvitanovich said.

Generally, people can’t be involuntarily committed for more than 30 days without an order from a judge, Cvitanovich said.

A judicial order would also be necessary to prohibit someone like Barrette — who had a history of commitments but no prior criminal convictions — from legally possessing guns, Cvitanovich said.

But only a family member, spouse or friend — a so-called “interested party” — could seek such an order, Cvitanovich said. The coroner’s and sheriff’s offices could not do that because, under the law, they are considered “adversarial parties” in that context, according to Cvitanovich.

Both Lopinto and Cvitanovich said no such order was secured, meaning it was legal for Barrette to purchase and possess guns.

“There was nothing flagging that to stop it,” Lopinto said.

Aside from his mental health history, Lopinto said detectives will investigate whether racism was a factor in Barrette's killings. Two of the men he is accused of killing were racial or ethnic minorities.

The Sheriff’s Office described Cadalzo as Hispanic; Reed was black. While the Sheriff’s Office also said Caronia was Hispanic, one daughter said he was of Italian descent but was often mistaken for being Hispanic. Robeau was white.

No evidence has emerged in public so far suggesting that Barrette chose his alleged victims based on their racial background. Lopinto said the Sheriff’s Office hasn't "had any other corroborating information that makes me believe it's related to race" but cautioned "that could change."

Amor, an immigrant from the Philippines, said he had never seen any signs of racism from Barrette or his family.

Barrette would receive mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of second-degree murder. He could get life in prison or the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

It’s not clear whether authorities are attempting to link Barrette to any other unsolved killings.

On Wednesday evening, the NOPD shut down the section of eastbound Interstate 10 near Orleans Avenue where 37-year-old Keenan Shields Jr., was found shot dead inside a car about 2 a.m. Monday. Investigators haven’t publicly named any suspects or discussed a possible motive in Shields’ slaying.

Robeau's family asked the public to consider supporting a GoFundMe page set up to assist them.