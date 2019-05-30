A federal judge on Thursday handed a 2 ½-year prison sentence to a St. Charles Parish man who admitted he stole $630,000 worth of stamps from the U.S. post office in Kenner where he once worked and sold them online as he desperately sought to offset massive gambling losses.

During a hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Barry Ashe in New Orleans, Ryan Cortez was also ordered to pay restitution and spend three years on parole following his release, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Cortez’s sentencing wrapped the case into what officials have previously called “one of the largest internal postal thefts” in the history of the U.S. Postal Service, which took its current form in 1971.

Ex-Kenner post office manager admits stealing $630k in stamps, selling them to offset gambling losses A St. Charles Parish man has admitted that he stole $630,000 worth of stamps from the U.S. post office in Kenner where he worked and sold them…

According to authorities, Cortez, 47, fell under scrutiny when postal investigators received an alert from PayPal and eBay that he was selling enormous quantities of stamps. People frequently pay for things they buy on the popular online marketplace eBay by using PayPal.

Investigators then determined that more than $600,000 in stamps were listed as being in reserve at the West Esplanade Avenue post office that Cortez managed at the time – far larger than the usual amount of $70,000.

Authorities then established that Cortez – who earned an annual salary of about $71,000 and was responsible for the stamp stock at his office – had lost more than $667,000 gambling at Harrah’s Casino since 2011. About a third of those losses came in 2017 and 2018, the feds said.

Finally, postal investigators raided Cortez’s home on Oct. 10 and recovered evidence suggesting that he had increased the number of stamps at the office where he was a supervisor. He also confessed that his gambling addiction had driven him to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in stamps in recent years and sell them mainly to two buyers in Montana and New Jersey.

Cortez described using another supervisor’s password to covertly bloat the office’s stock of stamps, the feds said.

The feds arrested Cortez after the raid. They also alleged that he embezzled $10,000 or so from a Des Allemands church where he served as treasurer, but those charges didn’t appear to factor into his guilty plea.

Two other former New Orleans-area postal employees are tentatively scheduled to be sentenced next month after pleading guilty in recent months to federal crimes in separate cases.

Courtney Duplessis admitted to opening people’s mail and stealing from it while on duty as a letter carrier in New Orleans and Harahan, nabbed by a sting operation which involved a $15 gift card.

For her part, Bria Davis admitted to stealing checkbooks, gift cards, cash and checks out of people’s mail while working for a post office in Slidell.