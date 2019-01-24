A grand jury on Thursday handed up a slew of criminal charges against a man accused of fatally shooting a couple in New Orleans East last year.

The mother and sister of the accused killer, Kenneth Augustine, are also facing charges after that they helped him escape the scene of the slayings, Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said Thursday.

According to authorities, Augustine, 28, was arguing with Darnisha DeSilva, 22, and Gregory Heisser, 23, in front of a home in the 14000 block of Wales Street the afternoon of Oct. 9. He eventually pulled out a gun and shot Heisser before chasing DeSilva to the back of the home and shooting her as well, investigators said.

Emergency responders pronounced Heisser dead at the scene, and DeSilva later died at a hospital. A cousin of DeSilva told The Advocate that Heisser was holding one of the couple’s three children when the gunfire erupted and that another child was nearby.

Cannizzaro’s office said Barbara Augustine, 52, and her daughter Michelle Augustine, 32, had helped Kenneth Augustine into a car after the deadly attack and whisked him away before authorities arrived. But multiple witnesses identified Kenneth Augustine as the killer of Heisser and DeSilva, and he surrendered to police within hours.

He’s been in custody ever since, and his bond was increased from $900,000 to $1.2 million following Thursday’s grand jury indictment. He’s charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In Louisiana, second-degree murder carries mandatory life imprisonment upon conviction.

Neither Barbara nor Michelle Augustine were in custody after being charged with obstruction of justice and serving as accessories after the fact to second-degree murder. Their bonds were pre-set at $100,000.

Authorities haven’t said exactly what the argument at the center of the case was over. But Cannizzaro’s office described it as a domestic dispute pitting the slain couple against Augustine, the ex-boyfriend of DeSilva’s sister.

DeSilva’s mother, Lise DeSilva, on Thursday said, “We can be at peace a little knowing (the Augustines) are at least charged.”

DeSilva’s sister, Anissa DeSilva, added, “I’m just thankful that justice has been done (to this point), and in the city of New Orleans it’s not always an everyday thing. This is a start.”