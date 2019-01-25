A 55-year-old man riding a bicycle across the corner of Gen. DeGaulle and Garden Oaks drives in Algiers on Thursday evening was hit by a motorist and killed, New Orleans police said.
The accident happened about 6:30 p.m., as the unidentified cyclist “unexpectedly came into the intersection and was struck by the driver” of a vehicle, police said. Paramedics took the cyclist to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The motorist stayed on the scene following the crash, police said. He has not been accused of a crime. Blood and alcohol tests are pending.
The executive director of Bike Easy, a nonprofit organization that advocates for cyclists' safety, issued a statement describing Thursday night's death as "preventable" and tragic.
"Everyone in the ... area deserves access to safe and convenient transportation options and the freedom to get around easily," said the statement from Dan Favre. "A network of protected, connected bike lanes can help solve mobility challenges for all people - whether driving, biking, walking, or taking the bus - and this is especially true for safety."
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A 36-year-old man kicked his way into a home in the 3000 block of Louisiana Avenue Parkway on the edge of Broadmoor about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, pushed a 54-year-old woman onto a couch, and began choking a 30-year-old woman in a bedroom, New Orleans police said. The bed broke after the intruder pushed the younger woman onto it, and she ran away to call the police, authorities said.
The intruder grabbed the woman’s phone and fled, said police, who were later alerted and obtained a warrant for the man’s arrest. Police described the case as being domestic in nature.
• About 2:20 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of South Carrollton Avenue on the edge of Mid-City, a woman told New Orleans police she had been raped by a man she knew, officials said.
• A high-school student in Marrero was arrested after a fight with a school resource officer on Thursday morning, according to WWL-TV.
The fight occurred after administrators at Higgins High School asked a deputy assigned to the campus to deal with an "extremely angry and profane" student disrupting a classroom, the station said. According to the the Sheriff's Office, Jami Coston, 18, was resisting, and the deputy had to put him on the ground on a pair of occasions, with one occurring the in the school office as Coston was cut near his left eye.
Family members of Coston who spoke with WWL-TV disputed the Sheriff's Office version of events and said they believed the deputy had punched Coston in the office, according to the station.
• A man was shot in the ankle about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said.