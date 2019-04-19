A man was shot in Marrero, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said about 3:30 p.m. Friday.
The attack occurred at the corner of Lapalco and Ames boulevards, and the victim’s wounds were not considered life-threatening, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators didn’t immediately identify a motive or a suspect in the case.
In other matters that local authorities recently handled:
• Federal prosecutors in New Orleans obtained two guilty pleas in separate bank robbery cases, they said Friday.
Keith Ramirez, 34, of Metairie, pleaded guilty to robbing a Capital One bank branch at 830 N. Highway 190 in Covington on Dec. 4 of $600. He faces up to 20 years in prison as well as a maximum fine of $250,000 during a sentencing hearing tentatively set for July 11.
Meanwhile, Aaron Rudolph, 26, of New Orleans, plotted with co-defendant John Rudolph to steal more than $10,000 from a First Bank and Trust in Hammond on Aug. 15, 2017, prosecutors said. He faces up to five years in prison as well as a fine of up to $250,000 during a sentencing hearing tentatively set for July 25, the feds said.
• A 42-year-old woman sitting inside of a parked car and a 34-year-old man retrieving items from the rear of the vehicle were shot by two men who approached firing guns in the 1600 block of North Claiborne Avenue in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said. The man was shot once, and the woman was struck twice. Paramedics took both victims to a local hospital following the 5:20 p.m. attack Thursday, police said.
• A 21-year-old woman ran away from a man who tried to rob her of her car keys at gunpoint in the 4900 block of South Galvez Street in Broadmoor about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. The man chased for a distance but then fled as well.
• A 33-year-old woman was robbed of her car at gunpoint about 1:20 a.m. Friday while she was stopped at the corner of Louisa and Tecumseh streets in the Desire area, New Orleans police said. The car was described as a blue 2019 Chevy Malibu with a license plate reading 781CAH.