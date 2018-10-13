Law enforcement officers in Lafourche and Jefferson parishes believe the body of a missing Metairie woman was found Saturday morning near Louisiana Highway 307.
Mia West, 43, has been missing since October 7. An investigation into her death is underway.
West's body was found in a wooded area near the highway after a sugar cane farmer found her abandoned car, a red Nissan Altima, several hundred yards away from the highway around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office assisted Lafourche Parish Sheriff's detectives in the search. Investigators retrieved West's remains and an autopsy is pending.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at www.crimestoppersbr.org or through the P3 Tips app on a mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if information leads to an arrest.