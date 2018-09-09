A woman is wanted as a suspect in a French Quarter armed robbery on Friday, New Orleans police say.
The woman allegedly used a gun to rob a business in the 500 block of Royal Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
She is described as a slender, pale white woman in her late 20s-30s, standing about 5-feet, 4-inches tall, according to NOPD.
She was also described as having several tattoos on her arms and having scabs or scars around her mouth.
NOPD says she is believed to be wearing a wig in footage from a surveillance camera. Her hair is very light in the photos, "almost white," NOPD said.
The woman can be seen in a surveillance video here.