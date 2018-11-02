Two men were arrested after another man was injured during a shooting in Boutte, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office.
Corp. James Grimaldi said in a release Friday morning that Terron Ingram and Stanley Robinson were arrested in connection with the incident, which happened in the 100 block of South Kinler Street in Boutte shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday.
Deputies arrived on the scene after responding to a call of gunshots and found a 26-year-old man with "an obvious gunshot wound," Grimaldi said. He was brought to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries.
One subject, believed to be the shooter, was immediately taken into custody by deputies, as was the second man, who was believed to be involved in the incident, authorities said.
During the investigation, it was determined that the victim, a Boutte resident, was involved in a fight with Robinson, an acquaintance of his. During the altercation, Robinson allegedly shot the victim, authorities said.
Then, immediately after the shooting, Ingram allegedly attempted to hide the firearm, Grimaldi said.
Ingram was arrested and booked with one count of obstruction of justice.
Robinson was arrested and booked with one count of aggravated second degree battery and one count of felony carrying an illegal weapon, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Joseph Dewhirst of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-1135.