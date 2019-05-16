New Orleans police have jailed a 33-year-old man following Thursday morning’s deadly shooting on Bourbon Street.

Alexander Kirby faces one count each of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, records show.

According to authorities, police patrolling the French Quarter responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Bourbon about 12:15 a.m. They found a woman who had been shot in the face, and paramedics took her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation after the shooting occurred in the area of Clover Grill, located in the same block as the shooting. The shop is typically open 24 hours, but a sign outside read: Clover Grill is temporarily closed, sorry for the inconvenience.

Police said as they investigated the shooting, they stopped a man near the scene and questioned him in the woman’s slaying, but they stopped short of calling him a suspect.

Kirby was then booked about 5:45 a.m. in connection with the killing, law enforcement officials said. He faces mandatory life imprisonment if eventually convicted of murder.

Thursday was not Kirby’s first brush with the law. Prosecutors charged him several years ago in a drug distribution case, but they later dropped the case.

Kirby is the second man to be accused of a deadly shooting on New Orleans' most famous street this year.

In late February, police booked Louis Barnes, 37, in a shooting that left a 36-year-old nurse named Julie Couvillon dead.

Couvillon was walking past Willie’s Chicken Shack in the 400 block of Bourbon when she was fatally shot in her neck while Barnes and a security guard tussled over a pistol belonging to the guard, who was trying to eject Barnes from Willie's Chicken Shack, police have said.

Barnes' attorney has denied that Barnes pulled the trigger of the gun in question. Prosecutors have since charged him with manslaughter, and the case remains pending.

No other details were immediately available. Check back with The Advocate for any updates.