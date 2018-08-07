Using federal grant money, the New Orleans Police Department has brought aboard three certified social workers to aid victims of crimes in some of the city’s most violence-plagued neighborhoods, officials said Tuesday.
The social workers will be based in the 5th, 6th and 7th police districts, which cover areas including the 9th Ward, Central City and New Orleans East.
Their job will include providing counseling to victims, serving as a liaison between victims and the detectives on their cases and educating victims about the criminal justice process.
In a statement, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison said the move will help his agency “continue to build community trust and provide victims with the resources they need to move forward.”
“Often times, we focus on making sure perpetrators are brought to justice, but we can’t forget about victims of crime and assisting them with their return to normalcy after being impacted by a major crime or traumatic experience,” Harrison said.
The department created the social worker positions after successfully applying for a federal Victims of Crime Act grant. The grant’s terms mandate that funding be spent on victims of all types of crimes, the department said.
The social workers will be working at the three district stations during normal business hours, and they will be available for walk-in visits from victims in need of help.
People holding similar roles are a common sight at local district attorney's offices, where they work with victims before, during and after trials.
Led by coordinator Rhonda Hill, the NOPD’s Victim Witness Assistance Unit can be reached at 504-658-6795.
Improving services for citizens who turn to NOPD for help is one of the areas that the department has focused on since entering the 2012 federal consent decree mandating scores of reforms at the agency.
The latest step comes a little more than a week after a shooting outside a strip mall in Central City killed three and wounded seven. Police believe the shooting may have been the latest flare-up of a feud between two groups in the neighborhood dating back years.