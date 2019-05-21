New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting in Algiers on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Paramedics took two victims to University Medical Center after they were wounded by gunfire near the corner of General Meyer and Odeon avenues about 3:15 p.m., said Jonathan Fourcade of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services.
Police said one of the victims was found on General Meyer’s intersection at Flanders Street, about two blocks away from the corner of Odeon, where the other victim was spotted.
There was no information yet on any suspects in the case or a potential motive, police said. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.