New Orleans police investigating a shooting at a Bourbon Street bar midday Friday have obtained a warrant to arrest a 54-year-old man who’s previously been tied to a killing in 1990 as well as a stabbing in late 2017, according to law enforcement sources.

The sources said Christopher Doty remained at large Saturday, one day after he allegedly shot a 32-year-old woman who was working at Mango Mango Daiquiris in the 200 block of Bourbon.

Police allege that Doty walked up to Mango Mango's bar and ordered a beer. The victim noted that Doty had previously been banned from the place and asked him to leave, prompting him to pull a pistol out of his backpack.

Doty shot the woman in the abdomen and left the area on foot, police said. Paramedics soon took the woman to University Medical Center, where she was treated for wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police patrolling the French Quarter and Central Business District are familiar with Doty. He’s been accused of crimes of violence before, having allegedly stabbed a 57-year-old man in the 100 block of Carondelet Street during the early morning of Dec. 2, 2017.

Doty was booked on counts of attempted murder and resisting police in that case, but prosecutors declined to pursue criminal charges a few weeks later, court records show.

An Orleans Parish jury in 1992 found Doty guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a man named Otis Garnett inside of a bar in Pigeon Town two years earlier.

He received a 12-year prison sentence, but he only served three years of it.

Louisiana’s 4th Circuit Court of Appeal reversed his conviction, siding with attorney’s argument that the case against him was built on hearsay that should not have been allowed as evidence at his trial, according to a 1996 article in The Times-Picayune.

Doty also has prior convictions for burglary and theft.

Friday at Mango Mango marked the second shooting incident on the 200 block of Bourbon in a 17-hour period. About 7 p.m. Thursday, officials said, a state trooper shot a motorist who was driving in the wrong direction on Bourbon, shortly before authorities closed the one-way street to car traffic, and ignored orders to stop.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital for a bullet wound to the abdomen.

There had been two prior shootings this year on Bourbon, New Orleans’ most famous entertainment strip. Both of those were fatal and led to quick arrests.

On May 16, at Clover Grill in the 900 block of Bourbon, Shay De St. Germain was fatally shot when her ex-boyfriend, wielding a pistol, confronted her and her new boyfriend, authorities have said.

Julie Couvillon was killed Feb. 24 by stray gunfire that erupted as a security guard fought with a man whom the guard was trying to eject from Willie’s Chicken Shack in the 400 block of Bourbon.

Anyone with information on Doty's whereabouts can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.