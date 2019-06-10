A 53-year-old tow truck operator was sentenced to six years in prison Monday for sexual battery on three women whose vehicles he was towing.
Dale Boudreaux Jr. of Covington was found guilty by a St. Tammany Parish jury last month in 22nd Judicial District Judge William Knight's courtroom.
The victims testified that Boudreaux took advantage of them when he was called to tow their vehicles between June and October 2014, touching them sexually without their consent.
One victim said he tried to force her to perform oral sex on him, according to Lisa Page, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
Boudreaux, who took the stand in his own defense, denied the allegations. But the jury returned a guilty verdict after deliberating for an hour.
The defendant faced a potential 10 years in jail for each count, but he was sentenced to six years on each count, to be served concurrently. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
Assistant District Attorney William Macke prosecuted the case, with Assistant District Attorney Sharry Scott assisting.
In a written statement to the court, one victim said that she had not hesitated to call Boudreaux for assistance because she had known him for 25 years. Now, she said, she suffers from panic attacks and anxiety in social situations where many men were present.
“For four long years, I lived in fear that he would find me and do it again, or do something much worse…,” she wrote. “After I reported the crime I moved eight hours away. I refused to visit my daughter much out of fear I would run into him…What he caused in my life is awful.”
But she said the women hurt by Boudreaux are survivors, not victims. “I want him to know I fear him no more because fear equals control and I will not allow him to control the beautiful life I have with my husband, son, daughter, stepson, and all of my family, friends and loved ones," she wrote.