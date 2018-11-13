New Orleans police have obtained arrest warrants for three men believed to be responsible for a racially-charged attack that happened earlier this month on Decatur Street on the edge of the French Quarter, according to local police.

Matthew Adam Vining, Stone Michael Linden, and Bobby Lee McCollister, all 23 years old, are wanted in connection with the aggravated battery.

At about 3:50 a.m. on Nov. 4, the victim was reportedly driving his car in the 1400 block of Decatur Street when he came to a stop because Vining, Linden and McCollister were standing in the street and refusing to move, police said.

When the victim blew his horn in attempt to gain their attention so they would move, they then allegedly approached his car and started shouting racial slurs, police said.

At that point, the victim got out of his car armed with a stick, police said, and the three men began to attack him, striking him with closed fists, brass knuckles and a beer bottle to the head.

The victim fell to the ground and lost consciousness, police said.

When found, the three suspects will be arrested for aggravated second degree battery, according to NOPD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vining, Linden and McCollister is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.