An Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judge on Friday delayed sentencing for a hit-and-run driver who previously pleaded guilty to killing a cyclist in the Marigny three summers ago.

Curtis Turner, 48, could receive up to 40 years in prison from Judge Ben Willard, but he also could be given probation at a hearing that is now tentatively set for Nov. 21, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Willard said the delay was necessary to allow for the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation that he ordered after Turner pleaded guilty Aug. 27.

Two days after the plea, Willard heard emotional testimony from family members of the victim, 37-year-old Ben Gregory.

That Aug. 29 proceeding ended with Willard saying he expected sentencing to occur Friday. Gregory's relatives had come in from out of town to testify but did not return for Friday's brief announcement that sentencing would be postponed.

+2 Emotional hearing ends with judge delaying sentencing for hit-and-run driver who killed cyclist After hearing an apology from the defendant and emotional testimony from the victim's out-of-state family, an Orleans Parish Criminal District…

DA Leon Cannizzaro has said Turner's sentencing will speak volumes about how the city values the safety of cyclists sharing the roads with motorists.

In a relatively similar case earlier this month, Judge Arthur Hunter gave a 20-year sentence to a hit-and-run driver who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed a cyclist in Gentilly in 2016.

It was the night of July 6, 2015, when Turner drove a black Pontiac Vibe into Gregory, who was cycling north on Elysian Fields Avenue near Royal Street. Gregory died at the scene while Turner sped off, police said.

A Crimestoppers tipster eventually led investigators to the 2700 block of Delery Street in the Lower 9th Ward, where they found the Pontiac. Turner surrendered to authorities, who charged him with manslaughter – one of whose definitions is a killing done without intent to cause injury.

Turner had been out on bond but was jailed after pleading guilty as charged.

Gregory’s parents, siblings and longtime girlfriend fought back tears as they recounted how the case had torn their lives apart.

In one particularly poignant moment, Gregory’s girlfriend, Margaret Meinzer, told Turner, “I want you to cry my tears with me. I want you to dream of him when I dream of him and hear the horrible quiet when I wake up and he’s not there.”

Turner, for his part, addressed Gregory’s family last month, saying, “I really want to apologize and beg for y’alls forgiveness.

“I think about this every day, and I pray on it every day.”

Gregory’s parents thanked Turner for his apology. Willard then said he would wait until the end of a pre-sentencing investigation before imposing a punishment on Turner. Such investigations typically produce recommended sentences for defendants.

Gregory, an artist who previously lived in Pittsburgh, moved to New Orleans’ Bywater neighborhood in 2004. Meinzer, an artist herself, later joined him in town.

20-year sentence for hit-and-run driver who killed cyclist in Gentilly in 2016 An Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judge on Tuesday handed a 20-year prison sentence to a man who pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run crash…