Investigators believe that an 18-year-old man was drag racing on Tuesday when he lost control of a Ford Mustang and crashed, killing a 70-year-old man, Louisiana State Police said.
Jordan Marchese, of New Orleans, was speeding north on U.S. 61 in Jefferson Parish around noon Tuesday when he drove on the shoulder to pass a vehicle in the right lane, agency spokeswoman Senior Trooper Melissa Matey said. Marchese lost control of his car, struck a curb and entered a nearby parking lot where he hit another vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Tundra.
When Marchese hit the driver's side door of the Tundra, both vehicles travel about 80 feet before they stopped, Matey said. Rafael Canessa Sr., 70, of Metairie, was inside the Tundra during the crash. He was transported to Ochsner Main Campus, where he died.
Marchese was transported to University Medical Center in serious condition, Matey said.
Matey said investigators believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash and Marchese was drag racing before the wreck. Troopers do not know if impairment was a factor, but the results of toxicology tests are pending.
Troopers continue to investigate. Matey said criminal charges are pending.