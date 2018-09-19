A pair of boys ages 15 and 16 are facing accusations of murder after a teen girl died from wounds she suffered in a shooting earlier this month, New Orleans police said Wednesday.
Authorities haven’t released the name of the victim, who is 16 and had died by Wednesday morning, police said. But a GoFundMe page set up to solicit online donations for her family identified her as Selicia Nabor, and the page said she was the victim of “a random act of violence.”
Police also haven’t identified the suspects because they were booked as minors.
The shooting occurred about 8 p.m. Sept. 9 near the corner of Hamilton and Edinburgh streets in Hollygrove, police said. A 23-year-old man was also critically injured in the attack.
Police on Tuesday announced they had arrested the two teen suspects on counts of aggravated battery by shooting. But those counts were upgraded to second-degree murder following Nabor’s death.
The teens could face life imprisonment with the possibility of parole if they are ultimately tried as adults and convicted of murder.